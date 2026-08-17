Time to Uplift Women at The Annual Bra Ha Ha on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It’s an elevated way to show your support of breast health by participating in the annual Bra Ha Ha. This year, there are three ways to celebrate breast cancer patients and survivors and encourage better breast health.

If you want to lace up your kicks, you can walk or run in the Annual 5k. It takes place Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the Jennings Outpatient Center in Chesapeake.

If you are crafty, why not become a part of the bra maker challenge by making your own one-of-a-kind bra to display at the awards show and auction.

Or you can simply attend the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction October 2nd and bid on our Coast Live bra that comes with a special diamond necklace courtesy of Long Jewelers of Virginia Beach.

Presented by: Long Jewelers