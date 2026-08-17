Energy Drink Drop at McDonald's on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Whether you need your morning cup of coffee or your afternoon pick-me-up, McDonald’s latest drink drop satisfies every mood and moment. Partnering with Red Bull®, the Dragonberry Energizer combines fruity flavors and a mood ring worth of colors. Or if you want to create your own unicorn drink by customizing the flavors, that’s an option as well.

If coffee is more your speed, try the Caramel Apple Frappé, topped with salted-caramel whipped cream and apple pie crumble for a seasonal twist. What better way to get into the fall spirit?

Coast welcomed Hampton Roads McDonald’s Owner/Operator, Zak Hayes, to have a real taste test live on the air.

Presented by: McDonald’s of Southern Virginia