Suffolk's new community theater fires up "Cinderella" production on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Jeffrey Seneca, Director of "Cinderella: Enchanted Edition" at the new Community Theater at The Suffolk Center, discusses this inaugural show and what it means for the local arts community.
"Cinderella: Enchanted Edition"
Birdsong Theater
Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts
110 W. Finney Avenue, Suffolk
- August 21–30
- Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM
- Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00 PM
Tickets:
Adults – $20
Children – $10
Tickets can be purchased through the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts website at suffolkcenter.org or by calling the box office at 757-923-2900.