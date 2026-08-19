Suffolk's new community theater fires up "Cinderella" production on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Jeffrey Seneca, Director of "Cinderella: Enchanted Edition" at the new Community Theater at The Suffolk Center, discusses this inaugural show and what it means for the local arts community.

"Cinderella: Enchanted Edition"

Birdsong Theater

Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts

110 W. Finney Avenue, Suffolk



August 21–30

Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00 PM

Tickets:

Adults – $20

Children – $10

Tickets can be purchased through the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts website at suffolkcenter.org or by calling the box office at 757-923-2900.