Busch Gardens President talks Howl-O-Scream prep, new "Anaconda" attraction on Coast Live

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Park President Kevin Lembke joins Coast Live to discuss the preparations underway for Howl-O-Scream in 2026, a new Haunted House themed after Sony Pictures' "Anaconda," and other new attractions set to debut this fall for the Halloween season.

Visit buschgardens.com/Williamsburg for tickets and the full calendar for the park. Right now, guests can buy a 2027 Fun Card and get now through Howl-O-Scream free.

Presented by Busch Gardens Williamsburg & Water Country USA.