Singer/songwriter Jade Loving performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jade Loving is a Virginia Beach-based guitarist and singer bringing feel-good, guitar-driven music with a coastal vibe. An Air Force Veteran originally from Houston, Texas, Jade spent 10 years in New York City before making Virginia Beach home. Her music blends Country, Pop, Rock and R&B with warm energy and a love for connecting with the crowd.
In the video above, Jade joins Coast Live to perform her original song "Love, Mosaic."
Upcoming Shows:
• Oct. 16 – Benchtop Brewing, Norfolk – 5–8 PM
• Oct. 17 – Stockley Gardens Arts Festival, Norfolk
• Oct. 18 – Commonwealth Brewing Co., Virginia Beach – 12–3 PM
• Nov. 7 – Silos and Westside, Suffolk – 6–9 PM
Website & Social Media:
Website: https://lovingvirginia.com/jade/ [lovingvirginia.com]
Instagram: @JadeLovingMusic
Facebook: @JadeLovingMusic
YouTube: @JadeLovingMusic