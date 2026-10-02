Singer/songwriter Jade Loving performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jade Loving is a Virginia Beach-based guitarist and singer bringing feel-good, guitar-driven music with a coastal vibe. An Air Force Veteran originally from Houston, Texas, Jade spent 10 years in New York City before making Virginia Beach home. Her music blends Country, Pop, Rock and R&B with warm energy and a love for connecting with the crowd.

In the video above, Jade joins Coast Live to perform her original song "Love, Mosaic."

Upcoming Shows:

• Oct. 16 – Benchtop Brewing, Norfolk – 5–8 PM

• Oct. 17 – Stockley Gardens Arts Festival, Norfolk

• Oct. 18 – Commonwealth Brewing Co., Virginia Beach – 12–3 PM

• Nov. 7 – Silos and Westside, Suffolk – 6–9 PM