Anniversary Special: looking back at ten years of memories on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally present a special episode of Coast Live, reflecting on the first ten years of the show, and speaking with old friends who have helped make it special.

Watch the show in the player above to find some fun looks back at our hosts favorite moments, interviews catching up with original co-host Cheryl Nelson and meteorologist Myles Henderson, a deep dive into the fan-favorite game segment "Case by Case" with attorney Paul Hernandez, and a head-to-head competition between April & Chandler to see how well our hosts know each other after years of working together.

Learn more about Cheryl Nelson's upcoming memoir "Wind Shift" at preparewithcher.com/wind-shift.

Click here for more "Case by Case" featuring attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman.