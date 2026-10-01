Mental Health and Emergency Teams Unite on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Marcus Alert is named after Marcus-David Peters, a black teacher who was fatally shot by Richmond Police during a behavioral health crisis. The Marcus-David Peters Act is a Virginia law created to help coordinate care between emergency responders and mental health professionals during mental and behavioral health

emergencies.

The mission of MARC (Medical Access and Resources for the

Community) is to collaborate with local partners to identify and

address healthcare gaps and provide a behavioral health

response to behavioral health emergencies for the people within

the City of Suffolk.

Presented by: Western Tidewater Community Services Board