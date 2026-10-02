Cheryl Nelson Returns to Discuss: Wind Shift on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Celebrating Coast Live’s 10th anniversary wouldn’t be complete without reunited the hosts that kicked off the show from the very start Cheryl Nelson and April Woodard. Now the two reunite to discuss some fun memories as well as what Cheryl has been up to since she left the show in 2022.

Nelson recently penned her first book called, Wind Shift which take the reader on a journey from a shy young girl who dreamed of being on television to nearly 25 years in broadcast meteorology. The autobiography also touches on Cheryl’s own personal wind shift from being a healthy on air personality to a patient in a hospital bed, fighting for her life.

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Raw, honest, and deeply personal, Wind Shift is the story of what happens before, during, and after a life-altering illness.