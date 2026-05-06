YELLOWHAB Welcomes New Students on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—YELLOWHAB is a micro school that provides grade school children a different approach to education.

Started by Pharrell Williams, it is an immersive educational environment that sparks imagination and orbits the child with an ecosystem approach.

Children are selected to attend through a lottery system which is open now for rising 6th and 7th graders. Coast spoke with the site director, Dr. Eric Goodman and Director of Engagement & Communications, Stephanie Sutton about the latest advancements since YELLOWHAB since opening its doors in 2021.

YELLOWHAB Lottery open until May 11th

