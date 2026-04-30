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Young Author Encourages Youth to Use Their Imagination on Coast Live

11 yr old author on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Bella Olson began writing her debut novel, Trapped, when she was just seven years old, turning her imagination into an action-packed story about a young inventor who uses creativity and problem-solving to escape a mad scientist’s traps. Now at age 11, Bella’s journey is a reminder of how powerful it can be when a child’s curiosity and creativity are encouraged early. Now the bilingual Brazilian-American author is inspiring kids, and the adults who support them, to see that big ideas can start young.

Presented by: Bella Olson

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