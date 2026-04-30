Young Author Encourages Youth to Use Their Imagination on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Bella Olson began writing her debut novel, Trapped, when she was just seven years old, turning her imagination into an action-packed story about a young inventor who uses creativity and problem-solving to escape a mad scientist’s traps. Now at age 11, Bella’s journey is a reminder of how powerful it can be when a child’s curiosity and creativity are encouraged early. Now the bilingual Brazilian-American author is inspiring kids, and the adults who support them, to see that big ideas can start young.

Presented by: Bella Olson