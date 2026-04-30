Tidewater Comicon owner talks event's history & this year's big guests on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mike Federali, owner of Incredible Conventions and the man behind Tidewater Comicon, joins Chandler Nunnally to discuss on how the event has grown since the first convention in 2014, and some of the big celebrity guests that will appear this year.

You can catch Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Walking Dead"), Billy Zane ("Titanic," "The Phantom"), Henry Thomas ("E.T."), the voice cast of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and many more special guests at Tidewater Comicon, happening May 16-17 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Visit tidewatercomicon.com to see the complete schedule and get your tickets.