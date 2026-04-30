"Hanson" brother Isaac talks evolving musical style, upcoming show in Williamsburg on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Isaac Hanson joins Coast Live to reflect on the band "Hanson's" extensive touring through the years, the brothers' approach to writing music, and how they connect with audiences ahead of the band's show at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Catch Hanson performing at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Saturday, May 2. The concert is free with park admission, but their are special reserved seats available. Visit buschgardens.com for more information about this show and the rest of the Busch Gardens Concert Series.