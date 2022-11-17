Colleges expand mental health resources on campus

In light of the UVA tragedy, many schools are now expanding their resources to provide students with accessible care.

"Mantra Health" a digital mental health clinic is partnering with colleges and universities to give students access to therapy and psychiatric services.

The clinic serves as a support system for counseling services on campus.

With high volume and wait times on most campuses the digital mental health clinic is open around the clock for messaging and virtual appointments.

Mantra Health director of therapy Dr. Alecia Sundsmo encourages students to lean on the community for support as a part of the healing process.

“There's so much power in being together as part of your community in different healing practiced whether it's gathering together in the ground to find information relying on the support knowing that this is something you can get through and get through together”

If your school does not have a partnership with Mantra Health services are still available.

