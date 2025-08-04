Enter to Win a Bra-Ha-Ha Prize Pack!

WTKR is excited to support the 2025 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show & Auction, a powerful celebration that raises awareness and funds for breast cancer care in Hampton Roads, and we're giving you the chance to be part of it!

We're giving away four (4) Bra-Ha-Ha Prize Bags, each filled with:



A pair of tickets to the Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show & Auction on Friday, October 3rd, 2025

A Bra-Ha-Ha T-Shirt

A Notebook, Pen & Keychain

Event Details:

Friday, October 3rd, 2025

Delta Hotel by Marriott - Chesapeake

Featuring co emcees, our very own April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally

The Bra-Ha-Ha is more than just a night of fun and celebration, it's an event of the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the programs, services and equipment needs of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

Learn more at brahaha.org