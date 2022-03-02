“We will never comprehend this"; Woman speaks out after sister injured, father killed in Ocean View shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - NORFOLK, Va. - A retired Norfolk Police Sergeant was shot and killed and his daughter was also shot Monday night in Ocean View.

Now, his daughter, Karen Sprinkle, is speaking out after the heartbreaking incident.

She said her sister, Connie Hubbard, was the woman shot in the incident and she was in surgery as of Wednesday afternoon.

When talking about her dad, 83-year-old William I. Moore, Sprinkle said, “Everyone knew him, everyone loved him. This is cruel the way they shot him like freaking animal."

Sprinkle explained that her father was “in there minding business he was sleeping in recliner, he opened the door and they (the suspect) filled him full of bullet holes. My sister opened the door, they shot her twice.”

Workers at the TASTE restaurant in Norfolk have rallied around Hubbard saying she is a "longtime team member" at the TASTE restaurant in Norfolk.

"She is near and dear to us and we are still awaiting for more news ourselves from the family," TASTE Director of Operations said.

Her sister told News 3 Hubbard is in surgery getting facial reconstruction surgery and that she has a crushed face with spinal fluid leaking into her brain.

“We will never comprehend this. I wanna sit on my dads front porch and just have peace and quiet," Sprinkle said.

Click here to view the Gofundme