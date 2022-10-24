Doctors expect a rough cold and flu season with three viruses circulating

NORFOLK, VA — This is the time of year where you might visit your doctor to get your annual flu shot. The Virginia Department of Health says if you haven't already scheduled an appointment, you should. With three viruses circulating some medical professionals think this season could be rough. Local pharmacies say they're reminding patients that their covid booster shots received over the summer wont protect them from this seasons flu and cold.

According to the Virginia Department of Health says, there's some concern because this year the flu might be worse than recent years. Medical experts say there's been a lot of people heading to urgent care with influenza like illness in the last month. Many of those patients were as young as age 0-4, contracting a common respiratory virus called R.S.V. Medical experts report that after looking at data used to track cases in emergency departments and urgent cares, R.S.V cases have quadrupled this year since September. Local pharmacies like People's Pharmacy in Norfolk are trying to get ahead of it, offering covid boosters and flu shots for patients ages 6 months and older. Doctors say that parents should be vigilant since viruses can team up and make someone with a weaker immune system very sick.

"It is possible to have flu and R.S.V at the same time. Of course if your child is at higher risk of having a more severe illness having both at the same time would make a more complicated situation so it is beneficial to get the flu shot for the season," explains Dr. Lisa Thanjan with the Virginia Department of Health.

People's Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, offering the covid booster and flu shots. No appointment necessary.