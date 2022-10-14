Employers in Hampton Roads-Newport News region looking to hire welders and shipbuilders

PORTSMOUTH, VA — In Virginia there's a lot of work to be given to those who prefer to work with their hands instead of behind a desk. Welding and shipbuilding for example are two fields that are looking for those workers. Tidewater Community College's Skilled Trades Academy is one of 36 educational programs that 'Virginia Ready' sponsors. The non-profit's purpose is helping the next generation of workers become the next generation of experts in various fields.

Virginia Ready says that over the years, 100 students have been hired at Huntington Ingalls Industries, including the Newport News shipyard. Once registered to participate in a five-six week course, scholars earn a $1,000 credential achievement award after completing their degree. The college says that many of their students have received employment almost immediately. Over the years, 400 Virginia Ready scholars have been hired in the Hampton Roads Newport News Region

Mike Vanderwerf the Program Director for TCC Skilled Trades Academy says there's always been a need for welders and shipbuilders, especially because of the rate of retirement.

"I've heard it called the silver wave or something like that but that's always been the case there's always been a need for skilled trades probably even so more now. I think now it's just being noticed more and they really see the importance of the skill they pick up," says Vanderwerf.

Recent graduates of the 5-6 week program told News 3 that this wasn't the kind of work they planned on pursuing a year ago.

"I went from working ten dollars in an hour in a coffee shop to working for a big private contract company," says recent graduate Jacob Talmadge.

"I was studying criminal justice with two small kids and it wasn't working out because there was too much distraction so I thought I'd try something different," says Rachel Navaro

Many of the former students say they attribute landing their jobs to the hands on learning and one-on-one instruction they received from the school.

"It was very easy to learn the skill because it wasn't like I had to take a bunch of required classes. I came in and before I knew it I was welding," says Ian Dunn, a recent graduate and an aspiring welding instructor.

Graduates are now saying that sparks are flying for their new employment.

"It's something that's not difficult to learn and there's a lot of money in it," explains Dunn.

I'm able to support myself and support my children and I love what I'm doing here," adds Navaro.

Tidewater Community College says that last year at least 75 percent of those welding students got a job before or after graduation. Some good news for people looking to try it out, new courses are starting up in two weeks. You can find more information about registration by clicking the link below.