Busch Gardens Williamsburg is going cashless starting May 11

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens theme park in Williamsburg is going cashless starting May 11, according to its website.

"Just swipe or tap your credit card, debit card, or smart device with Apple Pay or Google Pay everywhere you typically use cash. It’s faster, more secure, and convenient, so you can spend less time in line and more time having fun!" the website reads.

For those who don't have a card, cash-to-card kiosks will be placed throughout the park to transfer crash onto a prepaid debit card. The transfer is free of charge.

Officials said the cashless system is faster, safer and more secure and provides a streamlined experience.