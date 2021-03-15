Comedian Tiffany Haddish finds out in heartwarming way that she won a Grammy

Comedian Tiffany Haddish shared the heartwarming way she found out she won her first Grammy.

On Twitter, Haddish shared a video of when a producer on the TV show "Kids Say the Darndest Things" told her the exciting news.

“I’ve been nominated a couple of times,” the producer is heard telling Haddish, who was repeating everything back the producer was saying in her ear.

Then the producer interrupted her with the good news.“But I just won a Grammy,” the producer said in Haddish’s ear.

Haddish, who was not expecting the news, asked the producer to repeat himself.

“I just what? I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?” Haddish responded.

"Tell them all you just won a Grammy," the producer said. "Congratulations! You just won best comedy album. No lying; this is for real!"

Haddish won the comedy award for her album “Black Mitzvah,” defeating Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, and Jerry Seinfeld.

The comedian is the first Black woman since 1985 to win the award.

She’s also the first woman to win the award since 2014 when Kathy Griffin took home top honors.