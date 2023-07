Dogstar will be performing at The NorVa in Downtown Norfolk later this year.

The performance is scheduled for Dec. 16. Tickets go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m.

The band is made up of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves.

The performance is part of a world tour that lasts more than 25 days. It starts in August.