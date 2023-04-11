Foo Fighters to perform in Virginia Beach in Sept. 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foo Fighters have announced a concert date in Virginia Beach later this year.

The group is set to perform on Sept 19 at 7 p.m. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, according to the tour schedule. The Breeders will be on stage before the Foo Fighters as the opening act.

Ticket pre-sales are underway now at this link.

From the spring to the fall, the group will have a number of performances across the country, from New Hampshire to Texas to California.

The Foo Fighters are returning to touring in 2023 after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March.

