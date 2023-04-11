Foo Fighters to perform in Virginia Beach in Sept. 2023

Watch Now
FILE - Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform during the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and ODESZA will headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June 2023 in Tennessee. The Foo Fighters are returning to touring in 2023 after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March. The rock band was supposed to headline Bonnaroo in 2021, but the festival was cancelled due to flooding.&nbsp;(AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 15:46:08-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foo Fighters have announced a concert date in Virginia Beach later this year.

The group is set to perform on Sept 19 at 7 p.m. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, according to the tour schedule. The Breeders will be on stage before the Foo Fighters as the opening act.

Ticket pre-sales are underway now at this link.

From the spring to the fall, the group will have a number of performances across the country, from New Hampshire to Texas to California.

The Foo Fighters are returning to touring in 2023 after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

