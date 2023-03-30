Groundbreaking for 'Atlantic Park' in VB set for this spring; Opening in 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's official!
Pharrell Williams' "Atlantic Park" development is set to break ground this spring after Venture Realty Group announced today that funding for the project has been secured.
The $335 million development is being built at the former site of the Virginia Beach Dome site at the Oceanfront.
The nearly 11-acre mixed-used development will have restaurants as well retail spaces, and residential and office spaces. It'll also include a state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor entertainment venue and surf park.
The development is said to be the first of its kind in the United States.
The 2.5-acre "Wavegarden Cove" Surf Lagoon will generate waves as high as 6 feet for experienced surfers and as low as one foot for beginners.
Construction is set to begin in early spring 2023, and the opening is anticipated for summer 2025.