Groundbreaking for 'Atlantic Park' in VB set for this spring; Opening in 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's official!

Pharrell Williams' "Atlantic Park" development is set to break ground this spring after Venture Realty Group announced today that funding for the project has been secured.

The $335 million development is being built at the former site of the Virginia Beach Dome site at the Oceanfront.

The nearly 11-acre mixed-used development will have restaurants as well retail spaces, and residential and office spaces. It'll also include a state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor entertainment venue and surf park.

The development is said to be the first of its kind in the United States.

The 2.5-acre "Wavegarden Cove" Surf Lagoon will generate waves as high as 6 feet for experienced surfers and as low as one foot for beginners.

There are signs of progress for the multimillion-dollar project as construction crews lay the groundwork, rerouting the power at the site of the former convention center better known as the Dome.

Construction is set to begin in early spring 2023, and the opening is anticipated for summer 2025.