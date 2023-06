NORFOLK, Va. — Harborfest organizers said Friday's drone show has been postponed due to technical difficulties related to GPS positioning.

A release from Norfolk Festevents, Ltd. said engineers are working on the issue, and they hope to have the show ready to go by Saturday night before the fireworks display at 9:30.

Norfolk's 47th annual Harborfest kicked off Friday night. It's hailed as America's largest, longest-running, and free maritime festival.