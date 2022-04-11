Watch
Jack White proposes, marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - Musician Jack White performs the national anthem before the first inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday. The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 11, 2022
DETROIT — Jack White had a very eventful Friday.

His day began by performing the national anthem at the Detroit Tigers game. Later that night, he surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during a show in Detroit.

The proposal and wedding came near the end of the set, during a performance of Hotel Yorba.

While singing, White proposed to Jean, whose band opened the show tonight. White does not allow cell phones at his shows, so no pictures from the wedding are on social media.

Once he finished the song, they went off stage and returned with family members. The wedding was then officiated by Third Man Record's co-founder Ben Swank.

Following the wedding, White carried his new wife off stage and then came back to close the show with several songs, including the finisher 7 Nation Army.

This is White's third marriage. He was formally married to model and singer Karen Elson and his White Stripes bandmate Meg White.

