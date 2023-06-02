Jackalope action sports festival kicks off Friday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After being held in Canada for nearly 10 years, Jackalope starts on Friday in Virginia Beach.

It's a new action sports festival, and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is its first U.S. location. The event will have high-energy sports like breakdancing, rock climbing/bouldering, surfing, skateboarding, and base jumping.

Previously, organizers told News 3 while most of it will be top athletes from across the U.S. and Canada competing here, there will also be opportunities for locals to participate in the sports.

It's free and open to the public, and all of the activities are help near Neptunes Park and the beach at 31st Street.

Here's more on what will happen: