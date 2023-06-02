Jackalope action sports festival kicks off Friday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After being held in Canada for nearly 10 years, Jackalope starts on Friday in Virginia Beach.
It's a new action sports festival, and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is its first U.S. location. The event will have high-energy sports like breakdancing, rock climbing/bouldering, surfing, skateboarding, and base jumping.
Previously, organizers told News 3 while most of it will be top athletes from across the U.S. and Canada competing here, there will also be opportunities for locals to participate in the sports.
It's free and open to the public, and all of the activities are help near Neptunes Park and the beach at 31st Street.
Here's more on what will happen:
- SKATEBOARD [jackalope.tribu.co]: JACKALOPE will host one of the best skateboarders in the world, Tony Hawk, for a VERT SHOWDOWN on Saturday, June 3, from 8:30-9:15 p.m. Several of his friends will join him for the showcase, including Mitchie Brusco [instagram.com], Collin Graham [instagram.com], Bucky Lasek [instagram.com], Reese Nelson [instagram.com], Tom Schaar [instagram.com], Elliot Sloan [instagram.com] and many more.
- BOULDERING [jackalope.tribu.co]: Experience a deeper dive into the discipline, a high-level competition, and a powerful and unique beach event. Don’t miss the DYNO competition, an event where athletes jump from one hold to another.
- BASE JUMP [jackalope.tribu.co]: BASE jump is a parachute jump from a fixed location. BASE is an acronym for Buildings, Antennas, Spans (bridges), and Earth (cliffs). Be there for the first base jump from the Hilton Oceanfront rooftop every evening if the winds permit.
- SKIMBOARD [jackalope.tribu.co]: Skimboarding is a water sport derived from surfing that involves gliding on shallow water using a board. JACKALOPE offers the public the opportunity to take part in a skimboarding competition. These competitions will also be a chance to see promising young athletes like Sydney Pizza [instagram.com] and Colton Ettwein [instagram.com].
- MOTOCROSS [jackalope.tribu.co]: JACKALOPE is about to experience a new wave of excitement with performances by Zach DiPaolo [instagram.com]. This young rider from Virginia Beach has quickly gained a reputation in the world of extreme sports thanks to his innovative style and ability to perform high-level tricks at FMX events worldwide.
- BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Mid-Atlantic Championship [volleyballlife.com] will take place at the JACKALOPE Festival at Virginia Beach.