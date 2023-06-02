Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Jackalope action sports festival kicks off Friday in Virginia Beach

DanMathieuPhoto_220820_AnnieGuglia_06363.jpg
Daniel Mathieu
DanMathieuPhoto_220820_AnnieGuglia_06363.jpg
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 21:11:07-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After being held in Canada for nearly 10 years, Jackalope starts on Friday in Virginia Beach.

It's a new action sports festival, and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is its first U.S. location. The event will have high-energy sports like breakdancing, rock climbing/bouldering, surfing, skateboarding, and base jumping.

Previously, organizers told News 3 while most of it will be top athletes from across the U.S. and Canada competing here, there will also be opportunities for locals to participate in the sports.

It's free and open to the public, and all of the activities are help near Neptunes Park and the beach at 31st Street.

Here's more on what will happen:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV