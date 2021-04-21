LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts in final group of ‘Jeopardy!’ guests hosts this season

CULVER CITY, Calif. — “Jeopardy!” has announced it final group of guest hosts to close out its 37th season.

Wednesday, the long-running game show said on Twitter that George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck will try their hands at filling the shoes of Alex Trebek, who died last November after a battle with cancer. His last show aired in January.

Stephanopoulos is a co-anchor on “Good Morning America,” as well as ABC News’ chief anchor, and host of “This Week,” the network’s Sunday morning current events news program. His episodes will air from July 12 to July 16, according to the show.

Mark Lennihan/AP George Stephanopoulos hosts Good Morning America from ABC's Times Square studio Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered most New Yorkers to stay home from work to slow the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Roberts is also a co-anchor on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” an author and the founder of a production company called “Rock'n Robin Productions.” Her episodes air from July 19 to July 23.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Television broadcaster Robin Roberts poses at the Disney Legends press line during the 2019 D23 Expo, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Burton is an actor known for his role as Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and as Kunta Kinte in “Roots.” He’s also the former host of “Reading Rainbow” on PBS. His episodes will air from July 26 to July 30.

Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Faber is a journalist and co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” He’s also a former champion of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” His episodes are set to air from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6.

KATHY WILLENS/ASSOCIATED PRESS CNBC'S David Faber holds the Peabody Award he accepted for "The Age of Wal-Mart: Inside America's Most Powerful Company," Monday, May 16, 2005, in New York, after receiving the award at the 64th annual broadcasting awards event. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Buck is a sportscaster known for his NFL and MLB coverage on the Fox Sports network. He’s served as the play-by-play announcer for the World Series for the past 20 years. His shows air from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.

Michael Perez/AP Sportscaster Joe Buck watches pre-game warmups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

The guest hosts above follow a list of other public figures who have hosted the trivia show, including Katie Couric, Aaron Rogers, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Anderson Cooper.

As for the next permanent host of the show, that position hasn’t been filled yet, at least not publicly.