John Mulaney to bring 'From Scratch' tour to Norfolk in May 2022

NORFOLK, Va. - Emmy award winner John Mulaney is coming to Hampton Roads.
The writer, actor and comedian is bringing his "From Scratch" tour to the Scope Arena in Norfolk on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 7 p.m.
The 33-city tour will make its way across the U.S. before wrapping up in Chicago at the United Center on July 14.
Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
Mulaney, who has quickly become a fan favorite, began writing for "Saturday Night Live" in 2008 and has hosted the iconic sketch comedy show four times. He's also starred on Broadway in "Oh, Hello On Broadway" alongside friend and fellow comedian Nick Kroll, with whom he also stars in the Netflix animated series "Big Mouth."
The comic is known for his acclaimed stand-up specials "New In Town," "The Comeback Kid" and "Kid Gorgeous," as well as Netflix's Emmy-nominated musical variety special "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch."
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
- Fri. Mar. 11 — Wilkes-Barre, Penn. — Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sat Mar. 12 — Louisville, Ky. — KFC Yum! Center
- Sun. Mar. 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio — Heritage Bank Center
- Fri. Mar. 18 — Portland, Maine — Cross Insurance Arena*
- Sat. Mar. 19 — Ledyard, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino*
- Sat. Mar. 19 — Ledyard, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)*
- Thu. Mar. 24 — Austin, Texas — H-E-B Center
- Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
- Sat. Mar. 26 — Houston — Toyota Center
- Fri. Apr. 1 — Savannah, Ga. — Enmarket Arena
- Sat. Apr. 2 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
- Sun. Apr. 3 — Birmingham, Ala. — Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Thu. Apr. 7 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center
- Fri. Apr. 8 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center
- Sat. Apr. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Arena
- Sun. Apr. 17 — Denver, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Fri. Apr. 22 — Omaha, Neb. — CHI Health Center
- Sat. Apr. 23 — Saint Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
- Fri. Apr. 29 — Berkeley, Calif. — Greek Theatre
- Thu. May 12 — Orlando, Fla. — Addition Financial Arena
- Fri. May 13 — Hollywood, Fla. — Hard Rock Live
- Sat. May 14 — Hollywood, Fla. — Hard Rock Live
- Sun. May 15 - Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Fri. May 20 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center
- Sat. May 21 — Norfolk, Va. — Scope Arena
- Sun. May 22 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena
- Thu. June 9 — Springfield, Mass. — MassMutual Center*
- Fri. Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sat. Jun 11 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center
- Sun. Jun 12 — Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate Medical University Arena
- Fri. Jun 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Thu. Jun 23 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden
- Thu. Jul 14 — Chicago — United Center