John Mulaney to bring 'From Scratch' tour to Norfolk in May 2022

NORFOLK, Va. - Emmy award winner John Mulaney is coming to Hampton Roads.

The writer, actor and comedian is bringing his "From Scratch" tour to the Scope Arena in Norfolk on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 7 p.m.

The 33-city tour will make its way across the U.S. before wrapping up in Chicago at the United Center on July 14.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Mulaney, who has quickly become a fan favorite, began writing for "Saturday Night Live" in 2008 and has hosted the iconic sketch comedy show four times. He's also starred on Broadway in "Oh, Hello On Broadway" alongside friend and fellow comedian Nick Kroll, with whom he also stars in the Netflix animated series "Big Mouth."

The comic is known for his acclaimed stand-up specials "New In Town," "The Comeback Kid" and "Kid Gorgeous," as well as Netflix's Emmy-nominated musical variety special "John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch."

A complete list of tour dates can be found below: