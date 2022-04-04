Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Jon Batiste tops Grammy Awards, winning 5 trophies

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Associated Press
Jon Batiste accepts the award for album of the year for "We Are" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Posted at 11:40 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 23:40:06-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste won Album of the Year honors for “We Are” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, giving him five trophies on a night that saw the ’70s funk of Silk Sonic take Record of the Year and Song of the Year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.

Batiste honored the artists he beat. Silk Sonic took home four trophies, including one of the night's top honors, Record of the Year, for their song “Leave the Door Open.” The R&B supergroup of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honor.

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the award for record of the year for "Leave the Door Open" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Olivia Rodrigo won three trophies so far at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for best new artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Related: Photos from the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home