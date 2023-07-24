Mannheim Steamroller bringing holiday concert tour to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Mannheim Steamroller is coming to Newport News during their 2023 Christmas Tour.

On November 28, the group will take the stage at the Ferguson Center for the Arts which is on the campus of Christopher Newport University.

The Mannheim Steamroller's Christmas tour started in 1984, according to the group's website, making it the longest-running consecutive tour in the music industry.

Mannheim Steamroller's website said that the group's founder, Chip Davis "had the idea to reinvigorate traditional carols and Yuletide staples via Mannheim Steamroller’s always-eclectic sonic approach."

The tour is comprised of two traveling troupes that perform at an average of 90 cities annually, according to the group's website. A third troupe performs at Universal Orlando Resort.

Tickets have yet to go on sale but can be purchased here.