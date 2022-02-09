Michigan health care workers help announce Oscar nominees

TROY, Mich. — On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 94th Oscar Awards. But besides the major snubs and surprises, the broadcast was extra special for health care workers.

A group of workers at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Michigan, were given the honor to announce the nominees for one of the coveted categories, achievement in music.

29-year-old physician assistant Chantia Bobo Harden was tapped to read nominees on camera. She feels a health care worker's job is never-ending, and in Michigan, COVID-19 has kept them all on their feet.

"I'm really proud of Michigan for fighting this and standing together to work toward to ending this pandemic," Bobo Harden said.

But when the mother of two got the opportunity to announce the Oscar nominees for achievement in music, Bobo Harden was over the moon.

"I feel so grateful, so humbled and privileged. Like, it's outside of what we do every day," Bobo Harden said.

The thought of going live and being seen by millions around the world was nerve-wracking, to say the least.

"I could feel everyone is getting nervous, but as soon as it comes on, it was like, 'Let's go, we are here,'" Bobo Harden said.

Two weeks ago, Bobo Harden got a call from her cousin, an executive producer in Los Angeles. He asked if she would like to be part of the broadcast, as this year, the vision was to highlight health care workers.

"I was driving and I was, I had to pull my car over and I'm like, 'Interested? Yes! Of course,'" Bobo Harden said.

Even though she didn't get to dress up like a Hollywood star, Bobo Harden said having the opportunity to represent Michigan surrounded by her colleagues made her feel like a local celebrity.

"I honestly, I don't even know if it's settled in," Bobo Harden said.

Meanwhile, Bobo Harden is ready to ditch her scrubs for a red-carpet gown. She secretly hopes to be invited to announce the winner of the category on March 27, when the Oscars take place in Los Angeles.

This story was originally published by Faraz Javed on Scripps station WXYZ in Detroit.