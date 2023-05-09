Morgan Wallen postpones tour, including 2 sold out Virginia Beach shows

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Morgan Wallen is postponing his Virginia Beach tour date, and six weeks’ worth of other tour dates, as he goes on vocal rest, the country singer posted on social media Tuesday.

In the video, Wallen said fans can expect the shows for the “One Night At A Time” World Tour to be rescheduled. The Virginia Beach show was set for June 8 - 9 at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater.

Both Virginia Beach shows were sold out.

“We’re working on rescheduling all of the dates during this timeframe. We’ve almost got that done,” Wallen said in the video.

The vocal rest was recommended by his doctor after a throat scope showed trauma, Wallen said in the video.

Wallen canceled a show at the University of Mississippi in April after the singer said he lost his voice.

“They told me that if I do this the right way, that I’ll get back to 100%. They also said if I don’t listen and I keep singing, I’ll permanently damage my voice. For the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I have to make. I hate it, but Iove you guys,” Wallen said.

If Wallen is able to return to the stage in six weeks, his first show back would be June 22 in Chicago.

We have reached out to Live Nation to see when/if the Virginia Beach shows will be rescheduled or possibly refunded.