Norfolk's Harborfest is back next week: Event schedule, street closures, parking

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's 47th annual Harborfest kicks off a week from Friday. It's hailed as America's largest, longest-running, and free maritime festival.

There will be activities on both land and sea including the Parade of Sail, featuring tall ships and one of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast.

The many tall ships that line the Elizabeth River during the fest will include Sultana from Chestertown, Maryland, Kalmar Nyckel from Wilmington, Deleware, and a local favorite- Godspeed from Jamestown, Virginia.

Norfolk's Harborfest is bringing back fan-favorite activities, like body marbling, festival roller skating rink, and the Harborfest Virginia Wine, Spirits, and Craft Beer Garden.

But the fest is pulling new tricks out of their hat, including performers like Cate Great, Wacky Chad, and Aqua Performance Group.

The festival is free and open to the public.

HOURS:

Friday, June 9 – Noon-11pm (Parade of Sail at 12:00 p.m.; Drone Show at 9:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 10 – Noon-11 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.)

Sunday, June 11 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, June 9

12:00pm – Norfolk Harborfest Opens

10:00am-5:00pm – Nauticus open for tours

11:00am-2:00am – Waterside District open

12:00pm – Parade of Sail, Elizabeth River

12:00pm-11:00pm – Face Painting by Nika

12:00pm - 8:00pm – The Immersive Butterfly & Ladybug Experience

12:00pm-8:00pm – Pirate Bandana Make & Take with Chrystal

12:00pm-9:00pm – Meet the Loose Cannon Pirate Company

12:00pm-11:00pm – Meet the Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

12:00pm-11:00pm – Sensory Comfort Zone in partnership with KultureCity

1:00pm – The Loose Cannon Pirate School

1:30pm – Emergency Response Vessel Boat Demo, Elizabeth River

2:30pm – United States Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo, Elizabeth River

2:30pm – The Mighty Mike Performance, The Anchor Stage

2:45pm – Ju Ju Drum, Boathouse Stage

3:00pm-6:00pm – Public Visitation aboard Tall Ships & Character Vessels, Elizabeth River

3:00pm-8:00pm – Chip & Sip in partnership with Splash City Golf (*temporarily closes for maritime events)

3:00pm - Aqua Performance by the Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

3:00pm – The Loose Cannon Interactive Pirate School

3:15pm – Erin & the Wildfire, Main Stage

3:30pm - The Red Trouser Show, The Anchor Stage

4:00pm – The Boathouse Silent Disco Experience

4:00pm – Aqua Performance by the Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

4:30pm – The Mighty Mike Performance, The Anchor Stage

4:45pm – Nate Sacks & the Lifehacks, Boathouse Stage

5:00pm – The Loose Cannon Interactive Pirate School

5:30pm - The Red Trouser Show, The Anchor Stage

6:00pm – Kendall St Company, Main Stage

6:00pm – Aqua Performance by the Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

6:30pm – The Mighty Mike Performance, The Anchor Stage

7:00pm – The Gold Sauce, Boathouse Stage

7:15pm – The Loose Cannon Interactive Pirate School

7:30pm - The Red Trouser Show, The Anchor Stage

8:00pm – The Allman Betts Band, Main Stage

9:30pm – Drone Show, Elizabeth River

10:00pm – LittKeys, Boathouse Stage

11:00pm – Harborfest Closes

Saturday, June 10

12:00pm – Harborfest Opens

10:00am-5:00pm – Nauticus open for tours

11:00am-2:00am – Waterside District open

12:00pm-6:00pm – Public Visitation aboard Tall Ships & Character Vessels

12:00pm-8:00pm – Chip & Sip in partnership with Splash City Golf

12:00pm-8:00pm – Face Painting by Nika

12:00pm-8:00pm – The Immersive Butterfly & Ladybug Experience

12:00pm-8:00pm – Pirate Bandana Make & Take with Chrystal

12:00pm-9:00pm – Meet the Loose Cannon Pirate Company

12:00pm-11:00pm – Meet the Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

12:00pm-11:00pm – Sensory Comfort Zone in partnership with KultureCity

12:00pm – Sail Nauticus Middle School Academy Graduation Celebration Sail

12:30pm – Dustin Furlow, Boathouse Stage

12:30pm - The Red Trouser Show, The Anchor Stage

1:00pm – The Loose Cannon Interactive Pirate School

1:30pm – USCG Search & Rescue Demo, Elizabeth River

2:30pm - The Mighty Mike Performance, The Anchor Stage

2:45pm – Allen Hudson & the Halfmoons, Boathouse Stage

3:00pm – The Loose Cannon Interactive Pirate School

3:00pm - Aqua Performance by Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

3:15pm – Boathouse 40th Anniversary Tribute Band, Main Stage

3:30pm - The Red Trouser Show, The Anchor Stage

4:00pm – The Boathouse Silent Disco Experience

4:00pm – Aqua Performance by Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

4:30pm – Tug Muster, Elizabeth River

4:45pm – Big Al Staggs & the Ja Jas, Boathouse Stage

5:00pm – The Loose Cannon Interactive Pirate School

5:30pm - The Mighty Mike Performance, The Anchor Stage

6:00pm – Cracker, Main Stage

6:00pm – Aqua Performance by Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

6:30pm - The Red Trouser Show, The Anchor Stage

7:00pm – Chong Band, Boathouse Stage

7:15pm – The Loose Cannon Interactive Pirate School

7:45pm - The Mighty Mike Performance, The Anchor Stage

8:15pm – Morris Day & the Time, Main Stage

9:30pm – Fireworks Show, Elizabeth River

10:00pm – DJ CanRock, Boathouse Stage

11:00pm – Harborfest Closes

Sunday, June 11

12:00pm-Harborfest Opens

12:00pm-6:00pm – Sensory Comfort Zone in partnership with KultureCity

12:00am-6:00pm – Chip & Sip in partnership with Splash City

11:00am-11:00pm – Waterside District open

12:00pm-6:00pm – Meet the Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

12:00pm-5:00pm – Nauticus open for tours

12:00pm-6:00pm – Public Visitation aboard Tall Ships & Character Vessels

12:00pm-6:00pm – Face Painting by Nika

12:00pm-6:00pm – Pirate Bandana Make & Take with Chrystal

12:00pm-6:00pm – The Immersive Butterfly & Ladybug Experience

12:00pm-6:00pm – Meet the Loose Cannon Pirate Company

12:00pm – The Loose Cannon Pirates Interactive School

12:00pm - The Red Trouser Show, The Anchor Stage

12:30pm – Sail Nauticus Membership Sail About, Elizabeth River

12:30pm – Aqua Performance by Real Magical Back Bay Norfolk Mermaids

12:45pm – Bobby Blackhat Walters, Boathouse Stage

1:00pm - The Mighty Mike Performance, The Anchor Stage

1:00pm – The Loose Cannon Pirates Interactive School

2:00pm – Cody Christian Band, Main Stage

2:00pm – The Boathouse Silent Disco Experience

2:00pm – Parade of Build-A-Boats (on land)

2:00pm - The Red Trouser Show, The Anchor Stage

2:30pm – Aqua Performance by Real Magical Norfolk Mermaids

2:30pm – Ultimate Build-A-Boat Race, Elizabeth River

3:00pm – The Loose Cannon Pirates Interactive School

3:15pm – BJ Griffin Band, Boathouse Stage

3:30pm - The Mighty Mike Performance, The Anchor Stage

4:00pm – Aqua Performance by Real Magical Norfolk Back Bay Mermaids

4:30pm – Parmalee, Main Stage

4:30pm - The Red Trouser Show, The Anchor Stage

5:15pm - The Mighty Mike Performance, The Anchor Stage

6:00pm – Harborfest Closes

PARKING INFO:

City of Norfolk Parking Facilities

Garages and lots will be collect on entry. Cash and Credit Cards. Please visit Norfolk.gov [go.ctycs.com] for special event parking rate information.

MacArthur Center Garages

Cash only. Collect on entry.

Waterside District valet parking will be suspended for the duration of Harborfest.

Friday and Saturday evenings please follow City of Norfolk Police Department direction exiting garages.

STREET CLOSURES:

All closures are from 9:00am Thursday, June 8 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 11 unless otherwise noted.

Boush Street

Southbound - Brambleton Avenue to City Hall Avenue will remain open. The southbound median turn lane will remain open from City Hall Avenue to Plume Street for garage access.

Northbound - Main Street to Brambleton Avenue will remain open.

Waterside Drive



Eastbound - Will be closed from Main Street and Martin’s Lane. All lanes from Atlantic Street to St. Paul’s Boulevard will remain open.

Westbound - Will be closed from Atlantic Street to Main Street.

Martin’s Lane



Southbound - Main Street to Waterside Drive will be closed to through traffic. Southbound access to TowneBank/Prince Books parking lot and the World Trade Center loading dock will be maintained at all times.

Atlantic Street



Northbound - Will remain open from Waterside Drive to Main Street.

Southbound - Will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to Waterside Drive. Access to the Waterside Garage will be maintained.

Commercial Place



Open to traffic from Waterside Drive to Main Street for the duration of the event closures.

Elizabeth River Trail

Users of the Elizabeth River Trail should follow the Downtown festival detour from Thursday, June 8 at 5pm until Sunday, June 11 at 11pm. Detour signage will be in place. Please click here [go.ctycs.com] for a map of the detour.

PARKING REMOVALS:

Waterside Drive

All on street parking will be removed from 9:00am Thursday, June 8 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 11

Boush Street

Parking will be removed southbound from Brooke Avenue to Main Street from 9:00am Thursday, June 8 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 11 and northbound from Main Street to Brambleton Avenue from 6:00am Friday, June 9 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 11.

Atlantic Street

Parking will be removed northbound from Waterside Drive to Main Street from 9:00am Thursday, June 8 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 11.

Main Street

Parking will be removed from east and westbound Main Street between Boush and Granby Streets from 9:00am Thursday, June 8 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 11.

Parking will be removed from east and westbound Main Street from Granby Street to St. Paul's Boulevard from 6:00am Friday, June 9 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 11. This includes the taxi zone in front of the Marriott, which may be relocated to southbound Atlantic Street.

Plume Street

Parking will be removed westbound from Granby Street to Boush Street for festival support parking from 9:00am Thursday, June 8 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 12.

Brooke Avenue

Parking will be removed eastbound and westbound between Granby Street and Boush Street from 9:00am Thursday, June 8 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 11 to support police and fire access.

Harbor Park

Oversized festival support vehicles will be in Harbor Park Lot F, which will be gated and monitored by Norfolk Festevents.

Rader Street

Parking will be removed southbound south of Front Street at vacant lot (111 Radar Street) from 9:00am Thursday, June 8 to 11:30pm Sunday, June 11 for Norfolk Police Harbor Patrol access.

For a map of no parking zones, click here [go.ctycs.com].

To stay up to date on street closures, parking and inclement weather, the city recommends you text HARBORFEST to 888-777.

Click or tap here for a full list of events.

