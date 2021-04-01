Menu

Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Paul Simon sells song catalog to Sony Music Publishing

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Paul Simon performs during the final stop of his Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour concert on Sept. 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Paul Simon
Posted at 11:47 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 11:47:09-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Simon is the latest icon to sell his rich catalog of songs.

Sony Music Publishing announced Wednesday that it has acquired Simon’s catalog, which includes six decades of music, from his time in Simon & Garfunkel to his solo career.

Financial details of the deal were not announced.

Bob Dylan and Shakira recently sold their full catalogs, while Stevie Nicks sold a majority of her catalog and Neil Young sold 50% of his.

Simon has won 16 Grammy Awards. His well-known songs include “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson" and “Homeward Bound."

Sony Music Publishing also represents catalogs by Motown, Michael Jackson, The Beatles and Carole King.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education