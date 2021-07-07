Rapper Lil Baby bringing his friends to Norfolk for highly-anticipated concert on August 29

NORFOLK, Va. - It's Lil Baby's turn to come to Hampton Roads.

The rapper, singer and songwriter, born Dominique Armani Jones, announced Tuesday he will bring his highly-anticipated concert "Lil Baby & Friends" to Norfolk's Scope Arena on Sunday, August 29. Rappers Jeezy and Lil Durk will join the Atlanta musician during the show.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of "The Voice of the Heroes," a collaborative album Lil Baby and Lil Durk released earlier this month, which debuted at the top spot on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. The title of the album was inspired by Durk's childhood nickname, "The Voice," and the nickname Durk gave to Baby, "The Hero."

Lil Baby shot to fame in 2017 with the release of his mixtape "Perfect Timing," and his debut studio album "Harder Than Ever," released a year later, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The latter included the hit "Yes Indeed" featuring Canadian rapper Drake and became Baby's first top 10 hit.

His second studio album, "My Turn," was released in 2020 and went 3x Platinum. He performed his two-time Grammy-nominated song "The Bigger Picture," at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards this year. The explosive performance included a timely Black Lives Matter theme.

Tickets to "Lil Baby & Friends" go on sale to the general public Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Scope Arena box office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $55-$240, plus applicable fees.