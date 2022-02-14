Relive some of the best commercials from Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl Sunday didn't disappoint this year.

Football fans got to watch a thriller of a contest, with the Los Angeles Rams coming from behind to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Music fans got to experience an entertaining — and, at times, controversial — halftime show featuring a bevy of talented artists.

And, of course, there were the commercials.

This year's ads — which cost a whopping $6.5 million for a 30-second spot — were a memorable crop featuring celebrities, animals and nostalgia alike.

Relive the best commercials from Super Bowl LVI below.

Chevrolet remixes "The Sopranos"

Chevrolet touted its new electric Chevy Silverado truck with an homage to the iconic opening credits of the vaunted HBO series "The Sopranos." But instead of series protagonist Tony Soprano behind the wheel of the truck, it was Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Tony's daughter, Meadow. After parallel parking the truck (prompting flashbacks to the series finale), she embraced actor Robert Iler, who played her brother, A.J., throughout the series.

Larry David "misses out" on crypto

FTX encouraged viewers not to "miss out" on the cryptocurrency craze by employing Larry David — the co-creator of "Seinfeld" and the lead lovable curmudgeon on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" — to time travel through history and nitpick various inventions and innovations.

Bud Light Seltzer brings "Flavortown" to a standstill

On his various Food Network shows, celebrity chef Guy Fieri is known for regularly deploying his catchphrase, "Flavortown." In pitching for Bud Light Seltzer's new line of hard sodas, Fieri rules as mayor over a futuristic Flavortown full of frosted-tipped and sunglass-ed subjects.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus "advocate" for new phones

Country music legend Dolly Parton is known for her activism and generous philanthropy. In an ad that mimicked heart-tugging SPCA spots featuring Sarah McLachlan, Parton "advocated" for more people with 5G phones to join T-Mobile's network — and took a call from pop star Miley Cyrus, who offered to help.

Arnold Schwarzenegger powers BMW

In an ad for BMW's new line of electric cars, the "Governator" plays a lightning-throwing Zeus who's navigating a recent retirement alongside Hera, played by Selma Hayek.