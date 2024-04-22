Star Wars' blue milk coming to a store in a galaxy near you

SALT LAKE CITY — What was good for Luke Skywalker is good for all of us now that one of the unsung heroes of the Star Wars universe will soon be landing on store shelves across the galaxy.

The blue milk served up first in Star Wars: A New Hope, the film that launched the juggernaut, will become an actual real, live thing.

At least two milk brands — TruMoo and Kemps — have announced they will be selling the iconic blue milk.

Kemps says its blue milk will be available for a limited time at Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Kroger, and Target.