'Ted Lasso,' 'Crown,' 'Hacks" among Emmy Award winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Ted Lasso” is proving to be a big winner at Sunday's Emmy Awards, with series star Jason Sudeikis winning best comedy actor.

Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won the best supporting actors in a comedy series trophies in the show's opening moments and were followed up by wins for “The Crown” stars Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies.

The show opened with a musical number that featured Cedric the Entertainer rapping a modified version of the Biz Markie hit “Just a Friend” with lyrics like “TV, you got what I need” with assists from LL Cool J Rita Wilson, Mandy Moore and more. The Emmys aired live from Los Angeles.

