The Chicks to begin world tour in June 2023

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are set to put on a world tour this summer. They'll be making more than 20 stops in the U.S. during their international tour.

The 13-time Grammy award-winning stars will kick off their tour in Norway on June 20, and end on Sept. 18 in Canada.

You can click here for a full list of tour dates and ticket information. While there won't be any performances in Virginia, they will be performing in areas close to the state, including Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The Chicks World Tour 2023

With special guests @MarenMorris, @wildrivers and @BenHarper in select cites. Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone! Tickets: https://t.co/YvCDw06aFJ #CHX2023 pic.twitter.com/RRqXKE2T8W — The Chicks (@thechicks) February 14, 2023

In 2020, The Dixie Chicks dropped the word Dixie from their name. The Chicks, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, changed their name amid a nationwide movement by supporters of the Black Lives Matter effort to disassociate with the confederacy.