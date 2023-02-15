Watch Now
The Chicks to begin world tour in June 2023

Posted at 9:11 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 21:11:28-05

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are set to put on a world tour this summer. They'll be making more than 20 stops in the U.S. during their international tour.

The 13-time Grammy award-winning stars will kick off their tour in Norway on June 20, and end on Sept. 18 in Canada.

You can click here for a full list of tour dates and ticket information. While there won't be any performances in Virginia, they will be performing in areas close to the state, including Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee.

In 2020, The Dixie Chicks dropped the word Dixie from their name. The Chicks, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, changed their name amid a nationwide movement by supporters of the Black Lives Matter effort to disassociate with the confederacy.

