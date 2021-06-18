The Walking Dead invades Maymont, one of Richmond's most beloved parks

RICHMOND, Va. -- So you have waited more than a year to venture out of your home due to COVID-19. Now, fully vaccinated and comfortable with the state of the pandemic, you figure this weekend is the perfect time to get outside and celebrate the start of summer. You pack up a picnic and drive straight to your favorite spot in Richmond -- Maymont. But once inside the park's gates, you see something that takes your breath away. Is that a horde of zombies through the trees?

Natalia P. The Walking Dead: World Beyond filming at Maymont in Richmond.

Fear not, the zombie apocalypse isn't underway (yet), it's just the cast and crew of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond making TV magic.

The Walking Dead spin-off show is currently filming its second season around Richmond.

The traveling circus of a television production was recently spotted at Regency Square in the West End.

Now it appears Maymont in Richmond is the setting for the zombie apocalypse.

The 100-acre park gifted to the city by the Dooley family, Maymont is a beloved Richmond destination best known for its gardens (both Japanese and Italian), petting zoo, nature center, and Dooley mansion.

When asked about The Walking Dead's presence at the park, a spokesperson could not disclose too much.

"Maymont’s grounds and gardens are open from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. every day," spokesperson Suzy Rohler said. "While we can’t speak to specific partnerships, there’s always a lot going on for folks to see at Maymont and we encourage everyone to come enjoy the 100 acres!”

Often times when television and movie productions set up shop around Richmond, their hosts are forbidden to share specific details about the production.

But that doesn't stop the neighborhood association from giving nearby homeowners a heads up.

And cast and crew members from sharing on their social media feeds.

Rohler did confirm that all parts of Maymont remain open, however, the Maymont Mansion closure that predates the film production remains in place.

So if you're a Walking Dead fan, it may be worth the trip to see what you can see.

And even if the dead have walked away, Maymont is a pretty perfect place to spend your day.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.