Try more than 70 wines at Neptune's 18th annual wine festival in VB this spring

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Preparations are underway for Neptune's 18th Annual Spring Wine Festival.

It runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 20 at Neptune's Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, on 31st Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Attendees will be able to sample more than 70 wines from around the world. Food trucks will be on-site, as well.

Organizers say Advance Tickets are still available for $45 through May 13. After that, tickets are $50 until they are sold out.

