Tyler Childers adds Virginia Beach date to 2024 tour

Posted at 3:24 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 15:26:24-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tyler Childers expanded his Mule Pull ’24 Tour in a big way by announcing a summer leg featuring shows across North America.

Childers will now be coming to the Virginia Beach Home Loans Amphitheater on June 2, 2024.

He'll be joined by opening performers Valerie June and Willi Carlisle.

If you'd like to sign up for the presale that is taking place on October 11, 2023, click here.

