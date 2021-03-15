Virginia Zoo welcomes two new baby otters

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo welcomes two new additions, Asian small-clawed otters, Puba and Alana.

The social companions arrived last month, and will be a part of the Zoo’s Species Survival Plan.

The pair consists of female otter, Alana, who was born in October 2018 at the Columbus Zoo, and male, Puba, born September 2007 at Zoo Miami.

Both were made to quarantine, and complete wellness exams before being introduced to each other behind-the-scenes at their Asia – Trail of the Tiger exhibit.

They debuted at the exhibit in February, and will soon mate with two others, white-cheeked gibbons Dexter and Asia.

You can tell them a part by the color of their necks; Alana has a white neck while Puba’s neck is tan.

According to a report, Alana and Puba personalities stand out from the others.

Keepers say Puba is outgoing, vocal, energetic, and seems to enjoy swimming deep to the bottom of the pool. They also say Alana is shy, very smart, food motivated and seems to enjoy swimming around the waterfall.

