Watch the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards on News 3

Music still has the ability to bring us together while keeping us safely apart.

It’s that time of year again: The GRAMMY Awards are back on News 3 Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m.!

Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will assume hosting duties this year. While he has been nominated for a GRAMMY himself, this will be his first time hosting music's biggest night.

Beyoncé leads the pack of nominations with nine, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are celebrating given six nominations each.

The following artists are slated to perform:

Bad Bunny

Black Pumas

Cardi B

BTS

Brandi Carlile

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Billie Eilish

Mickey Guyton

Haim

Brittany Howard

Miranda Lambert

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Chris Martin

John Mayer

Megan Thee Stallion

Maren Morris

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

