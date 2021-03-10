Menu

Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Watch the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards on News 3

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Invision
Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", best song and record for "Bad Guy" and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
2020 Entertainment Photos
Posted at 9:30 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 21:30:14-05

Music still has the ability to bring us together while keeping us safely apart.

It’s that time of year again: The GRAMMY Awards are back on News 3 Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m.!

Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will assume hosting duties this year. While he has been nominated for a GRAMMY himself, this will be his first time hosting music's biggest night.

Beyoncé leads the pack of nominations with nine, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift are celebrating given six nominations each.

The following artists are slated to perform:

  • Bad Bunny
  • Black Pumas
  • Cardi B
  • BTS
  • Brandi Carlile
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat
  • Billie Eilish
  • Mickey Guyton
  • Haim
  • Brittany Howard
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Lil Baby
  • Dua Lipa
  • Chris Martin
  • John Mayer
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Maren Morris
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift

We’ll be live-tweeting the show on GRAMMY night, so be sure to follow along as you tune in!

Click here to see the full list of nominees.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education