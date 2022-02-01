Families in Newport News saddened to see Chic-A-Sea close

NEWPORT NEWS, Va— A popular fried chicken franchise, in Newport News has now shut their doors. Families tell us Chic-A-Sea is a staple in the community. News 3 caught up with the owner about the difficult decision she made to close the doors at one of her three remaining locations.

The family owned restaurant has been serving home made meals in Hampton roads for over 50 years. What once had 50 franchised stores throughout Virginia, now only 2 remain.

Andrew Shannon, Community Organizer said " Chic-A- Sea has played so much of an integral part in our community they have helped a lot of organizations."

The restaurant is best known for its fried chicken sandwiches, but also gizzards and green plates. But there's now been a shift in the community. What was once a chain of Chic-A-Sea restaurants , has now been cut down to 2.

Maxine Fogg, Former Chic-A-Sea Chestnut Avenue owner at Chic-A-Sea said "All good things don't last forever but we put a good run for it, we really did."

Due to the rising costs of products and labor shortages, Fogg had to close the doors of their chestnut avenue location on January 30th.

"Hiring was hard in this area, to keep employment here. We tried to do the best that we could, we even started cutting our store hours down to keep the store operating. It was a strain on all the employees and the management here" said Fogg.

Linda Joyner Chic-A-Sea's Regional Manager said "It draws on you to see your neighborhood have to pay that much of a cost, for the same item they use to get a couple of years ago."

Joyner said at one point they had 35 employees between the three locations, but now they’re down to 17. They needed to close the chestnut location, to allow employees to keep the other two stores open.

Lisa Parker, Hampton Chic-A-Sea Owner said "The two that we have left we will really give it a good fight. We going to do our best to hang in there."

Some families who grew up on chestnut avenue said they're sad to see it go

Katron Norman, Customer said "It's been here since I was a little boy. They have good food, good customer service, they treat you like family."

Shannon who has partnered with the restaurant for many community events including "Feeding 5000' said "Chic-A-Sea needs the community support now, more so than ever."

Fogg tells News3 she will continue to help her family members at the remaining two locations on 4400 Jefferson Avenue and 1417 W. Pembroke Avenue in Hampton. People tell us they will also rally together to try and get the chestnut location opened again.

