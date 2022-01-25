Two Virginia Beach family-owned restaurants assessing damage after fire, overwhelmed by community support

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach family is picking up the pieces after their restaurant and bakery, which has been in the Red Mill area for 17 years, caught fire.

It happened Sunday morning. No one was injured, and the Virginia Beach Fire Department is investigating to find out what caused the fire.

Rigoletto’s is located at 2181 Upton Drive in the Red Mill Commons shopping center. Neighboring Blue Seafood and Spirits as well as Messman Law were also damaged from the fire.

A spokesperson for VBFD says there is heavy smoke damage to Rigoletto’s.

Signs are currently on the doors of both Rigoletto’s and Blue Seafood letting customers know they are temporarily closed. On social media, the owners of Blue Seafood said it appears they may be closed for a few weeks but might be able to serve takeout.

The owners of Rigoletto’s tell News 3 they just celebrated 17 years in business and pride themselves on being a successful neighborhood bakery. Jessie Guzman said the support they’ve already received is giving them the strength to clean up and get back to serving Italian favorites.