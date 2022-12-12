18-year-old family-owned Italian café in Virginia Beach reopens after fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach family is excited to announce they’ve rebuilt their restaurant after it caught fire in January.

Rigoletto Italian Bakery and Café is in the Red Mill Commons Shopping Center off Upton Drive and Nimmo Parkway. It’s been around for about 18 years. The Di Domenico family was devastated that it caught fire back in January.

“It was an absolutely horrible ordeal - picking up your stuff that’s been ruined,” explained Jessie Guzman, who’s now taking over the business from her parents. “Everybody, all year long, was supporting us and encouraging us to come back.”

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department say electrical problems started the fire, and the owners told News 3 it started in a refrigerated display case.

Blue Seafood and Spirits as well as Messman Law also suffered smoke damage.

On Monday, December 12, there were much happier times to celebrate! Rigoletto’s officially reopened.

“I had to come back and check out the new Rigoletto's,” said Lea Daniels. “Been coming here since they opened."

Daniels said she bought cookies, including a shortbread candy cane one, to bring home as a surprise for her husband.

Gilda Di Domenico spent much of her day greeting new customers and reuniting with old friends. She is originally from Italy and making pastries has been a passion of hers since she was little.

“It is a scratch bakery and scratch restaurant, so we cook everything here,” explained Di Domenico.

Rigoletto’s will be open most days during the holiday season but closed on Christmas day. The owners say they will also be offering wine tastings and plan to bring back live music. As they train new staff members, they say they appreciate customers’ patience as they work their way back to offering a full menu.