Elizabeth City Fire Department investigate Goodwill fire, seek public assistance

Posted at 1:25 PM, Dec 12, 2022
ELIZABETH CITY, Va. — The Elizabeth City Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in helping authorities determine the cause of a fire at a Goodwill store.

The fire occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Goodwill located on 502 W. Ehringhaus Street. The Fire Marshal's Office and its partner agencies are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Authorities are seeking any relevant information, including pictures, video, and accounts from eyewitnesses who were near the area at the time of the fire.

To submit a tip, you can contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 252-260-9287, the ECPD Fusus Tipline at 252-390-8477 or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.

