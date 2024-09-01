Families of USS Laboon reunited over Labor Day weekend

NORFOLK, Va — After nine long months, families of sailors on board the USS Laboon said they were unable to contain their excitement at Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday as their sailors returned home.

Among them were Allison and Randy Dixon, proud parents of their sailor and daughter Bailey who deployed the day after last Thanksgiving.

"It was really difficult for us because she's an only child and we are very close, so we are very excited," explained Allison Dixon.

The Dixons told News 3 that they were most excited about physically being able to hug their daughter.

"We've been fortunate to talk to her and to Facetime her at times but to touch her will be wonderful," explained Randy Dixon.

The USS Laboon is the last of the Eisenhower Strike Group to come home. On Sunday, three hundred thirty sailors pulled to shore with a warm welcome.

While spending eight months in the combat zone, their accomplishments included taking down thirteen un-crewed aerial systems, shooting down four land attack cruise missiles going towards Israel, and being the first destroyer to take down a ballistic profile missile.

For Bailey Dixon, one of her greatest accomplishments this year was getting to hug her mom and dad after many months.

"I missed my parents more than I ever thought I would miss my parents and all that they do for me. I really appreciate it," said Bailey Dixon.

