Family and friends of teen shot in Newport News want an arrest to be made

NEWPORT NEWS, VA — A family is grieving after gunfire took the life of a teen in Newport News. As Newport News police continue to investigate what they say is a homicide -- loved one's question how this all happened.

Walden Pond Court was once the home of 15-year-old Shayne Capehart before family members say his life was taken on Saturday.

A family friend who preferred not to be on camera at this time told News 3 that Shayne was one of a kind.

"He was something. He was very funny he would speak his mind, overall, a great kid he's like a brother to me," says the family friend

"He seemed like he was a good kind it didn't seem like he was into the violence and the drama. I don't know what happened," explained an apartment tenant.

Neighbors say they'd often see him playing with some of their kids. However, on Friday some of them witnessed a parent's worst nightmare.

"I was in my house at the time eating dinner when I heard three gunshots. We came out and he (Shayne) was falling in the doorway," explains a neighbor.

While waiting for help to arrive, some of the neighbors rushed to the teen's side.

"We were trying to save him about eight of us trying to help him. Everybody was trying to get towels put pressure on his wound. He was talking some because he was having trouble breathing but I did hear him say he loved his mama and then at that point I was trying to get his mom to calm down," adds a neighbor.

Shayne was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries early Saturday morning. His mother was too distraught to speak with News 3, however Shayne's family friend did tell reporters that all his loved ones want to know is who did this and why.

Until there's an answer, other mothers in the complex say they're planning on holding their loved ones a little tighter while Shayne's family hold onto the good memories to help dry the tears.

"He used to come into my house and take all my snacks laughs he was a good kid. I'm going to miss him a lot," says Shayne's family friend.

The Capeharts have a 'GoFund Me' set up for them to help the family pay for funeral expenses. To donate, you can click the link below.

Fundraiser by Greta Trittau : Shayne Capehart (gofundme.com)