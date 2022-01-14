'Feeding 5000' honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's a huge goal, but volunteers in Newport News aim to feed 5000 people this weekend, all in honor to keep the legacy of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. alive.

Andrew Shannon, founder and organizer of "Feeding 5000," said, "Vehicles will be able to drive in, make a circle all the way up and there be served to go."

It's all for a community event called "Feeding 5000" to honor Dr. King.

"We all come here and assemble, and we just have a great, joyous occasion - music, entertainment and certainly, food" said Shannon.

One woman tells News 3 she enjoyed last year's event so much, she's ready to see what this year has in store.

"I'm looking for something new, like the marching band, dancing, the people singing, the celebrities - I'm looking forward for that, too," said Yvonne Hayes.

However, the pandemic has changed some of the festivities for this year.

"Historically, we've also done some Martin Luther King parades, and so we will walk about 2 miles do the parade, come back, and then we will eat, serve, and do our entire program that will include speakers."

Hayes tells News 3 she's glad to see a difference being made in the community.

"It's feeding people; it's helping people - helping the community, helping kids" said Hayes.

The organization is partnering with family-owned businesses like Chic-A-Sea to give meals to families. Volunteers said they also plan to pass out meals by drive-thru, and they will serve folks who walks up at New Beech Grove Baptist Church from 1:30-3 p.m.

